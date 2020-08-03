Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Journalists Fume As Udom Emmanuel Bars Them From Akwa Ibom State Event
News photo Naija Loaded  - Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State today barred journalists in the State from covering the inauguration of new members of the State Executive Council as well as the newly elected executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which held at the ...

COVID-19: journalists threaten to boycott Akwa Ibom govt activities over alleged stigmatization Vanguard News:
By Harris Emanuel Uyo — Journalists in Akwa Ibom under the aegis of Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists have threatened to blackout coverage of the state government activities following what they described as the stigmatization ...
Gov. Udom Swears-in New A’Ibom State Executive Council Members and New PDP Executives Oyo Gist:
Today, August 3, 2020, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Deacon Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, swore-in 8 new members of the State Executive Council (EXCO) and the new state executives of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the Banquet Hall of ...
Gov Udom Emmanuel, A Pride Of PDP – Secondus Brainnews Radio:
Prince Uche Secondus has described the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Governor Emmanuel Udom, as
Katsina PDP Inaugurates New Exco Lasgidi Reporters:
The Katsina State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its state executive council (exco) and chairmen across the 34 local government areas of the state.


