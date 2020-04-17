

COVID-19: Kaduna Imam Sacked For Complying To Ban On Congregational Prayers iWitness - Zaria Local Government branch of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), has sacked an Imam in Zaria for complying with Kaduna State Government ban on congregational prayers.



News Credibility Score: 21%



