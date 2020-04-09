Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19: Kaduna Relaxes Curfew For Two Days
Head Topics  - COVID-19: Kaduna Relaxes Curfew For Two Days

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 REVEALED: How hand-washing kills Coronavirus and other viruses - Nigerian Eye, 10 hours ago
2 World Bank forecasts recession for sub-Saharan Africa in 2020 - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Buhari, Task Force To Meet On Friday Over Nationwide Lockdown - Naija News, 10 hours ago
4 Delta State Governor, Okowa confirms Death Of #COVID19 Patient - The Breaking Times, 10 hours ago
5 Football director commits suicide over coronavirus - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
6 How IoT can fight COVID-19, enforce lockdown-NITDA - Daily Times, 11 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Atiku’s Son Recovers From Coronavirus - Brainnews Radio, 11 hours ago
8 Painter Kills 69-year-old Woman After Finding N2m In Her Account In Oyo State (Photos) - Brainnews Radio, 12 hours ago
9 COVID-19: First Bank, Adron Homes, Ladoja, Adeojo, Oseni, others donate to Oyo’s Endowment Fund - Champion Newspapers, 12 hours ago
10 1000 Boko Haram killed: Deby gives Nigeria 2 weeks to take over from Chadian troops - PM News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info