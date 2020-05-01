

COVID-19: Kano overtakes FCT with total confirmed cases, records 80 in 24 hours Vanguard News - By David Royal Kano state on Thursday overtook the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with total confirmed cases of COVID-19 after recording 80 cases in 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 219, while Abuja has a total ...



