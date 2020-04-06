

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Kwara Gov launches cash transfer to poor households Champion Newspapers - Says was in self-isolation ‘as a precaution’ · Govt awaits outcome of investigation of UITH Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday launched the Federal Government’s conditional cash transfer to 25000 households in the state, with ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



