

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Kwara State Shut Borders, To Fumigate Markets Naija Choice - COVID-19: Kwara shuts borders, to fumigate markets · Bans house-to-house distribution of palliatives · Senator Sadiq Umar, Fagbemi SAN, Unifoam, Rajrab join campaign · Modalities for govt palliatives out tomorrow...



News Credibility Score: 21%



