News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
Nigerian Tribune
9
The Guardian
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
News at a Glance
COVID-19: Kwara recorded five new infections, discharges eight
The Eagle Online
- That brings to 52 the total number of discharged patients in the state.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Newzandar News:
By Omolola Afolabi Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile has announced the recovery and discharge of 31 COVID-19 patients after testing [...]
Wotzup NG:
Kwara State Government on Sunday discharged eight #COVIDー19 patients after they have twice tested negative to the virus. That brings to 52 the total number of discharged patients in the state.
More Picks
1
Jigawa: 12-years-old rape victim narrates ordeal, shares her ambition -
Velox News,
2 hours ago
2
KANO GOVERNOR’S AIDE REPLIES EL RUFAI OVER STATES DECLARING INACCURATE CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS’ FIGURES -
Abuja Reporters,
2 hours ago
3
Coronavirus: Abia cases quadruple as Nigeria records 260 new infections -
Premium Times,
2 hours ago
4
Kenya bans single-use plastics in fight against environmental pollution -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
5
PRESIDENCY REVEALS WHY DONGBAN MENSEM HAS NOT BEEN CONFIRMED AS APPEAL COURT PRESIDENT -
Abuja Reporters,
2 hours ago
6
Nigeria records 260 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 12486; death toll now 354 -
Ripples,
2 hours ago
7
ALARMING!!! See How #Surulere Was Overtaken By Heaps Of Refuse After Heavy DownPour [PHOTOS/VIDEO] -
The Genius Media,
2 hours ago
8
James Bennet: NYT opinion editor resigns over Tom Cotton’s article -
Newzandar News,
2 hours ago
9
VIDEO: Jetey - Wait -
Not Just OK,
2 hours ago
10
Minneapolis City Council announces plans to disband police department -
Newzandar News,
3 hours ago
