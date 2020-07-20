Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Lagos Confirms Over 190 Deaths from 13,346 Cases- Abayomi
News photo Pharmanews  - The Lagos State government has recorded 191 deaths from 13,346 confirmed cases in the state. The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi made the disclosure via his verified Twitter handle Sunday night.

2 hours ago
