

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Lagos Urges Public to Disregard List of Hospitals Exposed to Coronavirus Cases Scan News Nigeria - … Cautions Against Stigmatising Facilities With Confirmed Cases The Lagos State Government has urged members of the public to disregard a list of hospitals and health facilities going viral on social media as being exposed to COVID-19 cases in the State ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



