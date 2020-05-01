

COVID-19: Lagos asks govt offices to reopen on Monday Nigerian Eye - The Lagos state government has directed government offices and establishments to re-open on Monday.In a statement on Friday, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the state head of service, said Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor, approved the reopening of the public ...



