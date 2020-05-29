Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19: Lagos govt approves N5,000 cash transfer to residents
Nigerian Eye  - The Lagos State Government has approved the establishment of the State Cash Transfer Unit (SCTU) for the National Cash Transfer programme.This was confirmed by the State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, on Thursday ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Oyegun advised on Edo APC crisis - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
2 Edo APC: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu war of words escalates over guber ticket - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
3 North has no reason to conquer south –Tanko Yakasai – VELOXNEWS - Velox News, 3 hours ago
4 How battle with my pastor over tithe almost took my life -Olakunle Yusuf – VELOXNEWS - Velox News, 3 hours ago
5 Bad omen for Nigerian democracy - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
6 “Leaders Need To Start Respecting ‘Office Of The Citizens” – Dino Melaye - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
7 Yankees continue to pay minor leaguers, non-uniform personnel - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
8 See The States With The Highest Number Of Presidential Aides In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
9 And the First Lady trends on Twitter - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
10 Why Southeast governor is angry with traders - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info