COVID-19: Lagos sets to give private schools’ owners, teachers palliatives
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online COVID-19: Lagos sets to give private schools’ owners, teachers palliatives After months of lamentations, the Lagos State government has said it would reach out to the private school owners and their teachers with food items to cushion ...

8 hours ago
1 Coronavirus is Weaker than it was During the Height of the Pandemic – Italian Doctors Say - My Celebrity & I, 56 mins ago
2 Facebook employees stage virtual walkouts in protest over company response to Trump - Page One, 2 hours ago
3 Insecurity: FCT Minister begins implementation of state community policing - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
4 Nigerian govt reveals plan for resumption of international, local flights - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 How places of worship, offices, hotels, others should reopen — Nigerian govt - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
6 Ekiti Assembly sends reviewed N91bn Appropriation Bill to Finance C’ttee - NNN, 3 hours ago
7 Deputy gov’s NYSC certificate altered — DSS tells tribunal - Velox News, 3 hours ago
8 Osun State to meet Religious leaders over FG Guidelines (Read More) - Legit 9ja, 3 hours ago
9 Kim K And Kanye West ‘Threaten Former Bodyguard, Steve Stanulis With $10million Lawsuit’ – For Breaking Confidentiality Agreement After Discussing Kanye’s ‘Ridiculous Rules’ - Reporters Wall, 3 hours ago
10 Chat shows medical doctor joking about rape and blaming women for causing rape by what they wear - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
