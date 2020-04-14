

News at a Glance



COVID-19 Lockdown: Masquerades arrested in Anambra [PHOTOS] Khor Gist - Some Masquerades have been arrested in Anambra State for defying a stay-at-home order issued as Nigeria continues to battle the outbreak of Coronavirus.The Anambra State Government had ordered a restriction on movement and closure of markets in the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



