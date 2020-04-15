Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: MFM G.O Olukoya lists effects of Coronavirus on individuals, politicians, reveals only solution
Velox News  - The founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya, on Wednesday, highlighted what the deadly coronavius has done to Nigeria, politicians and Nigerians. Olukoya, who spoke during the church’s Manna ...

5 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Ebonyi grandmother pours pepper into maid’s genitals, eyes - Head Topics, 3 hours ago
2 LOCKDOWN: Confusion as Police explain why it’s operatives killed youth in Anambra - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
3 Mom And Son Arrested While Trying To Sell Stolen Boy For N300k - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
4 Vulgar Tweet: Nigerian editor sacked after criticising Kaduna first lady - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Kano records first COVID-19 death - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
6 US to release Coronavirus stimulus cheque with Trump’s name - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
7 Nigeria won’t benefit from IMF debt relief – minister - Today, 4 hours ago
8 Nigerians lament as Kano records 12 new COVID-19 cases - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
9 CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina tests positive for Coronavirus - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
10 COVID-19: History Will Not Be Kind To Us If Nigerians Go Hungry,Tinubu Warns FG - The New Era News, 4 hours ago
