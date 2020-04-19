

News at a Glance



COVID-19: MOSOP Mourns Saro Wiwa’s Late Son In UK The Tide - The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has expressed shock at news of the death of Menegian Saro- Wiwa, one of the sons of late environmentalist, Ken Saro-Wiwa in the United Kingdom due to complications related to COVID-19. MOSOP in ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



