COVID-19: More Nigerian returnees arrive Seme Border
Premium Times  - 53 Nigerian returnees from Ghana and Benin Republic arrived Seme Border on Saturday, May 16.

3 hours ago
The Nigerian:
TheNigerian News 13 Nigerians arrive Seme border from Canada, Germany, France A new batch of 13 Nigerian returnees from Canada, Germany and France arrived in the country on Thursday through Seme Border Post in Lagos State. The returnees arrived in ...


   More Picks
1 Senate confirms Justice Dongban-Mensem Court of Appeal President - Mega News, 2 hours ago
2 Kaduna Assembly impeach Deputy Speaker, swears in new one - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
3 Serial Paedophile Who Allegedly Infected And Defiled Four Minors Apprehended In Imo State - Tori News, 2 hours ago
4 Details of Osinbajo’s meeting with Buhari revealed - Black Berry Babes, 2 hours ago
5 Come Back To Nigeria To Implement Your Agenda For Biafra, MASSOB Tells Nnamdi Kanu - News Break, 2 hours ago
6 Obaseki’s University Of Ibadan Certificate Different From Other Alumni - Oshioke - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
7 DHQ gives July date for integration of 603 repentant B/H fighters - NNN, 2 hours ago
8 39m Nigerians may lose jobs in 2020 –Osinbajo - Ripples, 2 hours ago
9 Kaduna Assembly impeach Deputy Speaker - The News, 2 hours ago
10 Oshiomhole Acting Like Judge In His Own Case – Edo Deputy Gov - The Herald, 2 hours ago
