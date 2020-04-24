

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Most Nigerians Infected Are Aged Between 31-40 - Health Minister Abuja Press - The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the most affected age group among those that tested positive to COVID-19 is 31-40 years while the highest COVID-19 fatality rate is among the older generation above 50 years of age.



News Credibility Score: 21%



