

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Musician, Sammie Cross preaches herbal treatment Vanguard News - Nigerian musician, Sammie Cross, a microbiologist turned musician has taken his stand with the Ooni of Ife, His Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, that herbal treatment may be the answer to curing the globally dreaded virus, COVID-19.



News Credibility Score: 95%



