COVID-19: Muslim Sect sacks Zaria Imam for canceling congregational prayer Vanguard News - The Chairman of a Muslim sect, Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'a Wa'iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Zaria,Kaduna state, Sheikh Sani Yakubu, has sacked an Imam,Malam Abubakar Sarki-Aminu for complying with the Kaduna State Government order on congregational prayers



News Credibility Score: 95%



