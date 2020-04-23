

News at a Glance



COVID-19: NCDC, WHO deploy 17 personnel to Kano Ripples - The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said on Thursday the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) had deployed 17 personnel to Kano State to support the fight ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



