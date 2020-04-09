

News at a Glance



COVID-19: NCDC confirms 14 new cases in Nigeria, toll rises to 288 Velox News - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Thursday confirmed 14 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. NCDC, in a tweet on its official Twitter page, disclosed that the confirmed cases were in Lagos and Delta States. This now brings the number of ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



