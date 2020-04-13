

News at a Glance



COVID-19: NCDC confirms 20 new cases, toll rises to 343 Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online COVID-19: NCDC confirms 20 new cases, toll rises to 343 Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been reported as follows: 13 in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Ondo. As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are 343 confirmed cases of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



