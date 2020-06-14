

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 403 new cases, total now 16,085 Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online COVID-19: NCDC confirms 403 new cases, total now 16,085 The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 403 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 16,085.



