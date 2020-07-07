Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19: NCDC unveils guidelines for new elections
News photo The Citizen  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced specific health protocols to be observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders in any election to be conducted

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

NCDC issues new guideline for conducting forthcoming elections amid Coronavirus pandemic Linda Ikeji Blog:
                               The Health body responsible for disease prevention and control in Nigeria, the Nigeria
COVID-19: NCDC Issues Guideline For Conducting Elections Fresh News:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a new guideline for safely conducting State and Local Government elections in the country, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens.
NCDC issues new guideline for conducting forthcoming elections amid Coronavirus pandemic Gistvile:
Breaking news platform; read all today’s breaking news headline; world, politics, sports, entertainment, devotionals, events, fashion, crypto, tech, music and newspapers headlines in one place
FG launches new guidelines for elections Phenomenal:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has developed and launched a new guideline for the conduct of elections during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country.


   More Picks
1 Oniru suspends palace official for fighting late oba’s son - Gist Punch, 5 hours ago
2 FG announces date for commencement of WAEC examination - Nigerian Pilot, 6 hours ago
3 “Governor Akeredolu Didn’t Win 2016 Election, We Rigged For Him” – Ex-SSG, Sunday Abegunde Boasts - The Genius Media, 9 hours ago
4 FG To Shut Third Mainland Bridge For Six Months - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
5 COVID-19: FG issues new election guidelines ahead Edo, Ondo guber polls - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
6 Rotimi Akeredolu Did Not Win Ondo Election In 2016 – Ex-SSG - Nigeria Newspaper, 11 hours ago
7 The EFCC Denials | Too Many Lies, Magu Was Actually Arrested - Metro Watch, 11 hours ago
8 Peer ‘baffled’ by claims he was targeted by fake PR campaign to boost Huawei - Public News Update, 11 hours ago
9 Why Magu should step aside as EFCC boss – PDP - The Herald, 11 hours ago
10 Update: We did not arrest acting EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu- DSS - Niyi Daram, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info