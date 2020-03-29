

News at a Glance



COVID-19: NUJ raises alarm over condition of UCH, blames university for allegedly spreading Coronavirus Velox News - The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State council on Sunday appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria, to with immediate effect, save the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan by providing it with enough funding to cater for the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



