

News at a Glance



COVID-19: New York residents to stay at home till May 15 as death toll hits 12,000 Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online COVID-19: New York residents to stay at home till May 15 as death toll hits 12,000 New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, on Thursday extended the state’s shutdown to stem the spread of coronavirus until May 15.



News Credibility Score: 95%



