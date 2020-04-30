Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19: Nigeria Govt. begins payment of relief money to athletes
PM News  - The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has approved the payment of money into the accounts of Nigerian athletes to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on the athletes.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Trump claims information indicates Wuhan lab behind outbreak - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
2 NDDC: Why President Buhari must act now - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
3 Reps Insists On Two-Month Free Electricity For Nigerians - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
4 FG Betrayed Our Trust On IPPIS – SSANU - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: 16 Kano Almajiri returnees test positive in Kaduna - The Citizen, 3 hours ago
6 CNN’s Anderson Cooper Has a Son From Surrogate; Read What He Says - NPO Reports, 3 hours ago
7 COVID-19 may lead to millions of unplanned pregnancies, says UNFPA - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
8 Choice of consensus Edo guber candidate tears Ize-Iyamu, others apart - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
9 Lagos Govt issues fresh guidelines for public transport operations - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
10 Buhari tasks Armed Forces on counter insurgency operations - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info