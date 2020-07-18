COVID-19: Nigeria Records 600 New Cases, Caseload Increases To 35,454 Naija on Point - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 600 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing total infections from the virus rise to 35,454The NCDC made the announcement on its official Twitter handle on Friday. The agency said that as at ...



News Credibility Score: 99%