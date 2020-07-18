Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 600 New Cases, Caseload Increases To 35,454
News photo Naija on Point  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 600 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing total infections from the virus rise to 35,454The NCDC made the announcement on its official Twitter handle on Friday. The agency said that as at ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


