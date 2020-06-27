Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Nigeria Says 90% Ready to Fly Planes, Re-open Airports
News photo Metro Watch  - By Our Reporter The Federal Government on Saturday said that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is 90 percent ready to open up the airways for domestic flights in the country to fly.

6 hours ago
Airports are about 90% ready for reopening- Minsiter of Avaition, Hadi Sirika Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says airports in Nigeria are 90% ready for reopening.
COVID-19: Nigeria Airports 90% Ready To Commence Operations – Sirika Leadership:
LEADERSHIP : The minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has said the Nigeria airports are 90 percent ready to commence operations as the nation prepares for lifting of bans on travels.
FAAN holds simulation exercise at Abuja airport Vanguard News:
By Dirisu Yakubu Ahead of the imminent lifting of restriction on air travel in the country,  the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, yesterday, conducted  a simulation exercise at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja. This was done ...
COVID-19: Nigerian Government Confirm Airports 90 Percent Ready To Reopen Naija Loaded:
The Federal Government has said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is 90 percent ready to open up airports for domestic flights. The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, stated this...
We are 90 percent ready for reopening of airports -FG Nigerian Eye:
Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, says the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is 90 percent ready to open up the airways for domestic flights in the country.Sirika spoke after a dry test run flight of Aero Contractors from the Nnamdi Azikiwe ...
Coronavirus: FG confirm Nigeria airports 90 percent ready to reopen Ogene African:
ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government has said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is 90 percent ready to open up airports for domestic flights.
Mojidelano:
Federal Government has said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is 90 percent ready to open up the airways for domestic flights in the country to operate.
COVID-19: Nnamdi Azikiwe airport reopens, makes changes Wotzup NG:
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday, re-opened for business with the observance of safety protocols following the Coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic.
Abuja airport re-opens amidst strict COVID-19 safety protocols Within Nigeria:
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday, re-opened for business with passengers duly screened, in line with safety protocols following the Coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic.


