News at a Glance



COVID-19: Nigerian Government Clears Air On Cause Of Mysterious Deaths In Kano Naija Loaded - The team leader of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr. Nasiru Gwarzo, has debunked media reports attributing the mysterious deaths in Kano State to COVID-19. Gwarzo told BBC Hausa on...



News Credibility Score: 81%