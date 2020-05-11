

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Nigerian Govt Reveals Four Drugs To Be Used For Trials In Lagos, Abuja Naira Naija News - The Federal Government on Monday announced that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Ogun, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kano States, have enrolled on the World Health Organisation (WHO) treatment regimen on solidarity drug trials.According to the Health ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



