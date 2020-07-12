Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Nigerian governors dragged to court
News photo Lasgidi Reporters  - The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court, Abuja, to compel governors to use funds budgeted for security votes, and life pensions for ex-governors to fund the COVID-19 fight.

Compel Govs To Fund Healthcare With Security Votes, SERAP Asks Court Channels Television:
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court, Abuja to “direct and compel 36 state governors to use public funds budgeted for security votes, and life pensions for former governors to fund ...
Nigerian student drags UK varsity to court over PhD dispute The Leader News Online:
…Tags ordeal as racism A Nigerian student, Josephine Lawal, has taken the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, United Kingdom, before the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for High Education (OIA) over the varsity’s cancellation of her ...


