COVID-19: Nigerian govt clears air on cause of mysterious deaths in Kano Velox News - The team leader of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr. Nasiru Gwarzo, has debunked media reports attributing the mysterious deaths in Kano State to COVID-19. Gwarzo told BBC Hausa on Monday that he was only misquoted.



