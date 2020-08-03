Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Nigerian govt evacuates 170 volunteers from Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda
News photo Ripples  - The Federal Government of Nigeria has evacuated no fewer than 170 Nigerian volunteers from three African countries; Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda. This was confirmed on Sunday by the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of Technical Aid Corps, Dr ...

19 hours ago
 Additional Sources

FG evacuates 117 Nigerians from Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania TVC News:
About 117 Nigerians stranded in three East African countries as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, have returned home. They were evacuated from Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania. The airplane which transported the returnees landed at about 3am on Sunday, ...
Robots use in Rwanda to fight against COVID-19 The Cheer News:
One of the challenges being faced worldwide is the rate of infection of health professionals while treating COVID-19 patients.
FG Brings Home 170 Aid Workers From Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda The Next Edition:
The Federal Government on Sunday brought back 170 volunteers from Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda. The returnees comprising various professionals landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos on board a local airline, Azman Air. The ...


