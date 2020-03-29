

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Nigeria’s health system can’t withstand a great pandemic —Tinubu Ripples - The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Saturday lamented that Nigeria’s health care system could not withstand a COVID-19 pandemic on the scale of America and Europe. In a statement he personally signed to mark his ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



