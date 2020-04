News at a Glance



COVID-19: Nnamdi Kanu accuses Bill, Melinda Gates of planning to kill Africans using vaccine Nigerian Eye - Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has alleged that billionaire businessman, Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda are planning to kill Africans using the Coronavirus vaccine.Kanu made the allegation in reaction to Melinda’s ...



News Credibility Score: 41%