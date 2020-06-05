Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Okotie Kicks Against Sanwo-Olu Church Reopening Guidelines
Yes International! Magazine  - Rev Chris Okotie has rejected the latest guidelines issued by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the reopening of worship centers.

11 hours ago
Chris Okotie, Pastor of Household of God Church International Ministries, has described the guidelines by the Lagos State Government in the opening of churches in the state as an ‘abomination of desolation’. He said this in a message to his members.
[ads-post]The founder of Household of God Church, Chris Okotie has rejected the guidelines issued by the Lagos state government for the reopening of worship centres.The Lagos state government, on Thursday, announced that religious activities will ...


