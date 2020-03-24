Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19: Olympic Games postponed to 2021
News Verge  - Japan and the Olympics movement decided on Tuesday to delay this year’s Tokyo Games into 2021 as the coronavirus crisis obliterated the world’s last major imminent sporting event.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 "Miserable Death Await You"- Nigerians Reacts As Man Set Quran and Bible on Fire (Video) - AY Naija NG, 4 hours ago
2 Mbaka Breaks Silence On Coronavirus See What He Says - Talk Glitz, 4 hours ago
3 COVID-19 forces Nigerian Navy to suspend recruitment exercise - Ripples Nigeria, 4 hours ago
4 Buhari expresses grief over killing of 47 by Boko Haram - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Buhari expresses grief over killing of soldiers - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
6 Ajimobi tasks Alao Akala, 16 others to reconcile aggrieved Oyo APC members - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
7 Anambra: 3 students from one family drowned in River Niger - Blueprint, 5 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Ex-Liverpool Goalie Reina Says He ‘Had Symptoms’ - Unknown Source, 5 hours ago
9 Wife sets husband’s N3m six-bedroom apartment ablaze in Osun - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
10 Hillary Clinton shades Donald Trump for his tweets advocating for Americans to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic to avoid crippling the economy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info