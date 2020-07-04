

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Ortom negative as CoS, HoS, cooks, maids, aide test positive Vanguard News - Governor goes into self-isolation, calls for mass testing By Peter Duru – Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Saturday disclosed that aside from his wife and son, his Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde, Head of Service, Veronica Onyeke, ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



