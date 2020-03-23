

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Oyo NUJ fumes over Makinde’s poorly equipped emergency centre as Nigeria records first death Vanguard News - AS the number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria rose to 35 with one death recorded early Monday morning, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has made known its displeasure over the poorly equipped COVID-19 ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



