COVID-19: Oyo records 2,106 cases, 22 deaths ― Gov Makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed that the state has recorded 2,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections. Out of these, he added that 1,080 tested negative and have been discharged. He disclosed this on his official Twitter handle.

8 hours ago
By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed that the state has recorded 2,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections. Out of these, he added that 1,080 tested negative and have been discharged.
