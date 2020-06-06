Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19: Oyo records 31 new cases
The Guardian  - Oyo State has recorded 31 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have revealed.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 White man is charged after driving into Black Lives Matter activists and threatening to kill them - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
2 TRIVIA QUESTION: Which boxer was known as “The Greatest” and “The People’s Champion”? - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
3 Indonesia Reports 672 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 More Deaths - The Herald, 2 hours ago
4 FCT confirms 50 new cases of COVID-19 as death toll hit 22 in Abuja - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
5 Rape: WACOL demands state of emergency - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
6 Netanyahu calls for Iran sanctions over nuclear 'violations - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
7 Bayelsa Dep Gov NYSC Certificate Saga, Sylva And DSS Credibility Crisis - Point Blank News, 3 hours ago
8 Fresh crisis looms in APC over Edo primaries - Velox News, 3 hours ago
9 Edo Guber: APC chieftain calls for emergency NEC - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Katsina re-opens for economic, social activities - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info