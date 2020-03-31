Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19 PANDEMIC: POLICE ALERT NIGERIANS ON EMERGING CRIME TRENDS
Scan News Nigeria  - • Reel-out security tips The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has enjoined members of the public to remain vigilant and take precautionary actions against criminal elements who might explore the emergency situation created by the ...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Convicted Orji Uzor Kalu Preaches And Prays Against Coronavirus Inside Prison - Tori News, 8 hours ago
2 Reps Donate March And April Salaries To Fight Against Coronavirus - Tori News, 8 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: FDA Approves Use Of Chloroquine For Clinical Treatment - KOKO TV Nigeria, 8 hours ago
4 Nigerians to Pay More for Electricity Despite COVID-19 - Investor King, 8 hours ago
5 68-year-old Nigerian doctor, Alfa Sa’adu, dies of Coronavirus - News Wire NGR, 8 hours ago
6 Army Removes Lafiya Dole Commander,Appoints Gen Okonkwo New STF Commander,Redeploys Other Generals - CKN Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Spain sees record 849 deaths but downward trend on track - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
8 Osinbajo: Buhari Legally Backed To Issue COVID-19 Restrictions - The New Diplomat, 8 hours ago
9 Avoid MEN and overcrowded places like your boyfriend's heart - Kenyan MP Millie Odhiambo gives tips on how to avoid contracting coronavirus (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Massive shake-up in Nigerian Army as Buratai approves new posting, redeployment of officers - Daily Nigerian, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info