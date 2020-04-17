

News at a Glance



COVID-19 Palliatives: Senator Ndume accuses federal aid committee of fraud, calls for disbandment Linda Ikeji Blog - Ali Ndume, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker and Senator representing Borno south sentorial district has accused the federal government relief committee on Coronavirus headed by Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Farouq of fraud and also called ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



