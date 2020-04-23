

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Police not responsible for petrol attendant killed in Abia — Lai Mohammed Vanguard News - Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, says the Nigerian Police is not responsible for the alleged killing of a petrol attendant in Abia. The minister disclosed this at the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 daily ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



