

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Pray for Kyari, El-Rufai- MURIC urges Nigerians Newzandar News - Prof. ishaq Akintola The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has urged Nigerians to pray for quick recovery of Mr Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to .....Continue Reading →



News Credibility Score: 21%



