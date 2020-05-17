

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu sends message to markets, bus drivers over lockdown rules See Naija - The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended residents in the state for the “encouraging levels of compliance among open markets and non-food markets.” Sanwo-Olu, speaking during a media briefing on Sunday, also disclosed that the state ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



