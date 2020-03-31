

COVID-19: Soyinka, Falana fault Buhari on lockdown order Vanguard News - LAGOS—NOBEL Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, yesterday, faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s restriction of movement order pronounced on Lagos and Ogun States saying Nigeria is not at war.



