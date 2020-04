News at a Glance



COVID-19: Strange Men shares Fake noodles to children in Anambra (video) Odince Blog - Fake Noodles has been reportedly shared to children at Iweka road, Onitsha Anambra state as Coronavirus relief Package. In a video shared online, the children can be seen opening the noodles and to their greatest surprise it was a fakeexpired noodles ...



News Credibility Score: 21%