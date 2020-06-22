Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19: UK Govt Funds PCR Machine to Speed up NCDC Testing
News photo Metro Watch  - On Sunday 21 June, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) unveiled a brand new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine, which has been procured using some of the £661,000 UKAid funding commitment that the British Government has made to the ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Another Source

UK Govt donates PCR machine to hasten COVID-19 testing in Nigeria NNN:
The British Government says it has donated a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Machine to Nigeria Government to speed up testing for COVID-19 in the country. The British High Commission in Nigeria made this known in a statement on Monday in Lagos. The ...


   More Picks
1 Schools reopening: Oyo commences training of teachers - Newzandar News, 52 mins ago
2 PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election - Western Post News, 1 hour ago
3 Nigeria Says West Africa Bloc Backing WTO Pick - IB Times AU - IB Times AU, 1 hour ago
4 APC not worried over Giadom’s letter to INEC, says Issa-Onilu - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
5 Ex-Edo speaker quits APC - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 How my uncle who is a Boko Haram member raped me – Teenage girl - Top Naija, 2 hours ago
7 COVID-19: UK Govt Funds PCR Machine to Speed up NCDC Testing - Metro Watch, 2 hours ago
8 Lagos police command release official statement on the murder-suicide incident that happened in Lekki. See photo of the knives used in the murder - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Male worker found guilty of sexual assault ‘ll face dismissal – Ekiti govt. - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
10 UTME: No uniform minimum score for admission into varsities, others ― JAMB - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info